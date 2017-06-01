People Are Trying To Upsell Manchester Benefit Tickets On Ebay

It never takes long for some people to show their true colors. And those people's true colors are really, really disappointing to see.
Following the instantaneous sell out of the upcoming Manchester Benefit Concert, One Love Manchester, individuals have started listing tickets on eBay, selling the free tickets in an attempt to make a quick buck. Last night, the auction site noticed the listings and promised to be vigilant in removing them out of respect of the charity event and everyone in the community affected by the May 22 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.
The Guardian reports that the ticket site, TicketMaster, made the 14,2000 free entry tickets for the show available only to those who attended the Grande concert on May 22 and were present — and put in harm's way — during the devastating attack. But, instead, nearly 25,000 logged on in an attempt to gain access to the free tickets, and many succeeded. This caused a mess over at the website, and combined with those trying to hustle upwards of $500 for a ticket on reselling sites like eBay and StubHub (according to screenshots like these), things are getting even messier by the moment. There were, of course, tickets made available to purchase for 4o pounds, which amount to about 50 U.S. dollars.
The U.K. eBay account tweeted, "Please do not attempt to sell #OneLoveManchester tickets on our site. We are actively removing all listings & restricting sellers who try to" last night, explaining their solid stance against the scam artists. It's difficult to see people trying to take advantage of fans during such a hard time.
