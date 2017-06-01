Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Theory About Why She Gets So Much Flak

Listen. Some of you have strong feelings about Gwyneth Paltrow. She's aware.
The actress and Goop head honcho addressed the criticism she receives in a new interview with The Edit, out today. Is it about the primers to anal sex? The conscious uncoupling? The having an Oscar and Beyoncé's phone number? She has a theory.
"It’s got a few layers to it," Paltrow told the Net-a-Porter fashion magazine. "People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive... I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”
Pretty sure her critics are going to pounce on that last line. It's fine, though, because Paltrow knows how to use negative moments to her advantage.
“I’ve had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way – huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss," she said. "And the reason I feel happy today is because I’ve milked the fuck out of every opportunity. I haven’t made one mistake that I haven’t used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I’m ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”
One example would be her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she shares daughter Apple and son Moses. The exes remain friendly, and famously so – and no, Paltrow's not sorry about ushering "conscious uncoupling" into our lexicon.
“People are coming around," the 44-year-old star noted. "I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets shit at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”
To quote the great wordsmith of our times: "The haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate/Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/I shake it off, I shake it off."
