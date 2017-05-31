Ryan Seacrest's GF Shayna Posted A Photo From The Couple's Romantic Vacation

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Terese Taylor just made their romance Instagram official.
From the look of things, the twosome celebrated the Memorial Day weekend with a quick getaway to Turks and Caicos, according to Us Weekly.
The model and personal trainer posted a sweet photo of the two sitting on the beach curled up in a chair together.
Taylor’s photo is pretty much the dream IG couple announcement photo op: beautiful white sand is at their feet, a clear blue sky is above their heads, and then there’s bae, a.k.a. Ryan, with his arms wrapped around her, kissing her cheek. Taylor kept words to a minimum, adding only three colorful hearts to the caption.
Earlier this May, Seacrest made his debut as Kelly Ripa’s permanent co-host on the new Live with Kelly and Ryan. While most kindhearted co-workers take great care to show the newbie the ropes of the new gig, Ripa did no such thing. The long-time host wasted no time making Seacrest uncomfortable. “So, let me ask you a question,” Ripa said. “Have you ever been engaged?” The newbie nearly choked on his drink.
Seacrest then coolly pulled it together, “She says it as if, 'Do you have plans for dinner?'” he said with a laugh.
“I did get close and I didn't do it and it was the right move,” he confessed. “But I love the idea — and I know you're going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years.”
Seacrest didn’t drop any context clues about the woman he nearly got engaged too. However, in the past, he’s been linked to dancer Julianne Hough (they split in 2013), Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, and Australian singer and actress Sophie Monk.
