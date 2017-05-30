Adriana Lima Is Engaged To Herself Because If You Don't Love Yourself, Who Will?

Adriana Lima has shared a picture on Instagram showing off a dazzling sparkly ring on her ring finger — one that traditionally houses an engagement ring — and revealing it's for herself. With that same hand, she is doing a shushing motion, as if preemptively silencing the haters before they read the circumstances of the bling.
"What’s up with the ring?" she starts the caption. "It’s symbolic, I am committed to myself and my own happiness I am married with me. Ladies love yourself. And yes I am single." (And of course there were a few ring and crown emojis thrown in the mix.) Talk about a power move.
This message and picture comes a few weeks after some very niche drama involving Lima made its way around the internet following her separation from New England Patriots player Julian Edelman, and brief time in Miami with baseball player Matt Harvey. Anyways, enough with sports — back to loving yourself.
It seems that now Lima is reprioritizing her life at the moment and sharing her personal feelings of self-love with all her followers. Based on the comments on her Instagram, the reception has been warm, with commenters agreeing with her dedication to putting herself first in life and love. "YES GIRL!! Keep on grinding. you're amazing," commented on excited follower along with a fire emoji. Another agreed, writing, "Absolutely agree to every word: we do have to love ourselves very much and appreciate)."
The longest-running Victoria's Secret angel (she's walked in a record 17 shows) also has two children who are a top priority in her life. But as far as men? She seems to be pretty content for now: single and not in the mood to mingle.
