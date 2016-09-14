Twitter Has A Lot To Say About That Adriana Lima & Ryan Seacrest Dating Rumor

According to E!, the two — who met while covering the Olympics in Rio — recently shared a romantic meal in New York City.
Neither Lima nor Seacrest has confirmed anything. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lima is actually seeing New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. However, that doesn't mean Twitter isn't giving its take on the budding romance.
Most people seem so surprised by the news that gifs could be the only response. Jezebel used one of them frantically turning the page of a question mark-filled book, looking for answers. While someone else could only express their shock with a gif of someone fainting right out of their chair.
Others though seem utterly confused by the pairing. "Okay Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima are apparently dating and this is seriously the last straw," one user wrote. "I have to move."
While another tweeted, "Have I been too engrossed in the campaign to know Adrianna Lima+Ryan Seacrest are dating? They just rolled up together to the bar I'm at."
Check out the rest of the responses below. And here's hoping the lovebirds are getting a good laugh out this!
Ryan Seacrest giving 5'6 dudes like myself hope! Homie went and scooped up Adriana Lima! I see you!!— Danny Herrera (@Dan_Herrera_) September 14, 2016
Okay Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima are apparently dating and this is seriously the last straw. I have to move.— Alexandra Hernandez (@alexandrah_12) September 14, 2016
Ryan Seacrest is reportedly dating Adriana Lima, so never give up on your dreams. https://t.co/jp9zRnv58y pic.twitter.com/nrna9Kfptd— someecards (@someecards) September 14, 2016
Adriana Lima and Ryan Seacrest are dating. Not bad for a Radio DJ!!! pic.twitter.com/Sh9drBUduT— KVJ Show (@KVJShow) September 14, 2016
Have I been too engrossed in the campaign to know Adrianna Lima+Ryan Seacrest are dating? They just rolled up together to the bar I'm at.— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 11, 2016
Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima are dating now? https://t.co/M9wd3fU0l9 pic.twitter.com/LBrKzyW73i— Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 14, 2016
My reaction to the Ryan Seacrest/Adriana Lima dating news. MY TWO FAVORITES. WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO BE FEELING? pic.twitter.com/MEX8ZeVPTH— Joey Skladany (@joeyskladany) September 14, 2016