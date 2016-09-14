Twitter Has A Lot To Say About That Adriana Lima & Ryan Seacrest Dating Rumor

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.
Adriana Lima and Ryan Seacrest are reportedly dating and if you're not sure how to feel about it, let Twitter guide you.

According to E!, the two — who met while covering the Olympics in Rio — recently shared a romantic meal in New York City.

Neither Lima nor Seacrest has confirmed anything. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lima is actually seeing New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. However, that doesn't mean Twitter isn't giving its take on the budding romance.

Most people seem so surprised by the news that gifs could be the only response. Jezebel used one of them frantically turning the page of a question mark-filled book, looking for answers. While someone else could only express their shock with a gif of someone fainting right out of their chair.

Others though seem utterly confused by the pairing. "Okay Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima are apparently dating and this is seriously the last straw," one user wrote. "I have to move."

While another tweeted, "Have I been too engrossed in the campaign to know Adrianna Lima+Ryan Seacrest are dating? They just rolled up together to the bar I'm at."

Check out the rest of the responses below. And here's hoping the lovebirds are getting a good laugh out this!
