Fret not, minimalists, because we have something for you, too. With summer on the horizon, we're looking forward to switching up our manicure colour palette with the top nail color trends around. To help guide to way, we tapped Los Angeles-based editorial and celebrity manicurist Debbie Leavitt . Her picks? Clean and bright shades that flatter every skin tone are going to be huge. Think: opaque nudes, bright fuchsias, and lush greens. The best part? None of these styles require a degree in fine art to accomplish.