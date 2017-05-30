In the past month alone we've seen unicorns, Impressionist art, and beach getaways become full-fledged nail trends. Sure, these mini works of art are fun to look at — and far from boring or expected — but for those of us who aren't blessed with the ability to craft watercolour creations onto a surface smaller than a penny, trying the looks at home can feel like an impossible task. Plus, they're a bit too loud for some.
Fret not, minimalists, because we have something for you, too. With summer on the horizon, we're looking forward to switching up our manicure colour palette with the top nail color trends around. To help guide to way, we tapped Los Angeles-based editorial and celebrity manicurist Debbie Leavitt. Her picks? Clean and bright shades that flatter every skin tone are going to be huge. Think: opaque nudes, bright fuchsias, and lush greens. The best part? None of these styles require a degree in fine art to accomplish.
Ahead, check out the nail colours we'll be rocking all summer long.