Joe Biden Officiated Another Same Sex Wedding – & A Surprising Celeb Captured It

Former Vice President Joe Biden captured our hearts some time ago through his bromance with Barack Obama, his vocal stance on standing up for sexual assault victims, and his unwavering support of LGBTQ rights worldwide. As if we needed another reason, Biden officiated a wedding this past weekend for a D.N.C. staffer and his partner.
According to a report from People magazine, he took on the role of officiant to marry Henry Munoz, the Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and his new husband, Kyle Ferrari, this past Saturday.
And it gets better: Acting as an unofficial wedding photographer was none other than Melanie Griffith. While attending as a guest, she snapped a photo which she later posted to her Instagram of the happy occasion wishing them "everlasting love and a joyous life journey."
This is not the first wedding that Biden has officiated. (If we can't have him as president, can we at least have him officiate our weddings?) In August of last year, he officiated the wedding of another White House staff couple and hosted it at his home. He tweeted his support with a photo captioned, "Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn't be happier. Two longtime White House staffers, two great guys." His wife, Dr. Jill Biden also retweeted it adding, "Love is love!"
Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys. pic.twitter.com/0om1PT7bKh— VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 1, 2016
The former V.P. has been a longtime supporter of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights. Back in 2013, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, Biden was one of the biggest supporters of the bill. In an op-ed for The Washington Post in honor of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, he wrote, "Progress doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because good people come together and demand change."
