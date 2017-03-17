Memes really do come true. While Barack Obama and Joe Biden may be out of the White House, they might soon be on our screens — at least fictionally. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures has teamed up with Anonymous Content to create a White House workplace comedy based on the book proposal From The Corner Of The Oval by Beck Dorey-Stein.
Dorey-Stein is a former White House stenographer whose book was intended to look at the lighter side of working at the Obama White House — less about the administration and more about the relationships and the workplace environment. So...like Veep, but Obama and Biden? We can get behind that.
From The Corner Of The Oval is a story about a young woman who goes from serving cocktails to working as a White House stenographer for Obama. It's a fish-out-of-water story set at the White House, and will hopefully include our favorite bromance between President Obama and VP Biden, as well as other relationships between staffers.
The producer of the movie will be Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar, who also produced Spotlight, which won both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2016 Oscars. He'll be joined by producers Nicole Clemens and Ashley Zalta.
This isn't the Obamas first time in the world of entertainment. The couple just signed a $60 million book deal with Penguin Random House.
"We are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance," Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House CEO, told Mashable about the deal.
No word on how directly involved the former First Family will be in this upcoming project, or when we should expect it to hit theaters. The book is slated for release in 2018, so we can get a sneak peek at the hilarity to come before it comes to life in Hollywood.
