This Major British Brand Just Radically Changed Its Strategy

"Mulberry has always been focused on offering a real and accessible lifestyle,” Thierry Andretta, CEO of Mulberry Group, said in a release. “The shift announced today enables us to continue to drive engagement and increase our relevance to our customers.” While a number of brands have tried out (and, in some cases, already ditched) the “see now, buy now” model, Andretta thinks the setup will stick for Mulberry, because the majority of its sales are made in its own stores and on its site; just 10% of the label’s revenue came from its wholesale accounts. Mulberry has tried out a number of strategies in recent years to boost sales: In 2013, the brand raised prices and attempted to skew more upscale ; a year later, it rolled out a new range of moderately-priced handbags (and got Cara Delevingne to front its campaigns ) as a means of increasing revenue.