3 Easy Frozen Cocktails To Make Over Memorial Day Weekend

The official start to summer kicks off this weekend! And you know what that means? Aside from investing in some major rest and relaxation on that extra day off, we're going to be partaking in a little partying. But not just any partying. We're talking about the good kind with grub-filled cookouts and craft cocktails. Since we already have last-minute menu ideas covered, we've decided to put any post work-week energy (and creative efforts) into the drink department with some festive boozy beverages.
Thanks to Jerry Nevins' genius cocktail book Sloshies, we've got three frosty drinks lined up ahead that all scream summertime. So get ready to really ring in the oncoming sunny season with these tasty tropical sips. (Tiny umbrella garnishes optional, but highly encouraged.)