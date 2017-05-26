9 Last-Minute Ways To Win Any Memorial Day Cookout

The last Monday in May is a day for patriotic remembrance and celebration. Gathered together with our friends and families, we share stories, play lawn games, and most importantly — we eat! Memorial Day kicks off summer, and what's more summery than a good old fashioned cookout? But, cooking for a crowd can be stressful, especially as temperatures and appetites rise.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have the perfect Memorial Day menu planned out for you, dish by dish? Sure would, and we’ve got you covered! After scouring Pinterest for the BEST MD recipes out there, we found nine that will get you through your cookout (or help you figure out what to bring if you're not hosting).
From patriotic shish kebabs and perfectly grilled sliders to pigs in a blanket and ice cream cookie sandwiches, these recipes will definitely take your celebration to the next level.
These refreshing skewers are the perfect patriotic start to your feast.
You can whip up these gourmet pigs in a blanket up to a week in advance. Just store in the freezer until it's go-time.
3. Prosciutto Wrapped Melon and Mozzarella
With only 15 minutes of prep, this dish puts a summery spin on the traditional meat-and-cheese plate.
4. Cheeseburger Sliders
It wouldn't be a BBQ without bite-sized burgers.
Pasta salad is a super sharable dish, this one just happens to be made with chickpeas instead of grains.
Make these skewers the night before for easy grilling day-of.
7. BBQ Chicken Bombs
These chix bombs are stuffed with cheese and jalapeños — oh, and then wrapped in bacon.
Every party needs punch, and this one can be boozy or virgin.
Get your guests involved and create a make-your-own ice cream sandwich bar.
