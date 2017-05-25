Ever had one of those nights where you're tossing and turning, you've got a million things running through your mind, sleep seems impossible, and you think to yourself, "God, I wish I had the voice of a former Bachelor to lull me to dreamland right now with a bedtime story?" Yes? Then you're in luck, because Nick Viall would like to tell you a sleepy time tale.
People reports that Viall is working with a mindfulness and meditation app called Calm, which offers a series of bedtimes stories meant for anxious adults who have trouble sleeping. Viall has opted to go with a classic and on-theme fairytale, Sleeping Beauty.
"Nick has a very calming voice," explains co-founder Michael Acton Smith, "so we thought his millions of fans would love to imagine him perched on the edge of their bed reading them to sleep every evening." People obtained a five-minute clip of the recording before it becomes available on Friday, and it sure is something.
"Good evening, I’m Nick Viall, and some of you may know me from The Bachelor," he begins. "I’m really excited to read you a Sleep Story tonight that will help you unwind, relax and drift off into dreamland. This story is a classic tale of love between a prince and a princess. It’s called Sleeping Beauty. Make sure you’re feeling comfortable, cozy down under the covers and take a few deep breaths. If you’re ready, I shall begin." On second thought, Nick, I'm definitely not ready for this.
