If you're looking for something to fill that Big Little Lies shaped hole in your heart, well Blake Lively has got you covered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively's next movie is from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and it's another murder mystery you're not going to want to miss.
Lively will star in The Husband's Secret, a film based on Moriarty's 2013 book, which is about a woman who finds a letter from her husband that she's only supposed to open in the event of his death. The only thing is, he's still alive. That's some hook, isn it?
Advertisement
Lively isn't only starring in The Husband's Secret, but is also playing the role of executive producer. As of now, the film has not announced a director or a release date. But The Hollywood Reporter says it's a "priority" for CBS Films, which is releasing the film. Hopefully, this means we won't have to wait too long before it hits theaters, especially since there are many fans who are currently waiting to hear if HBO is bringing Big Little Lies back for a second season. Reese Witherspoon has been dropping subtle hints that there is a follow-up in the works, including posting a photo earlier this month of her hanging out with her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern. "Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies," she wrote. Of course, there are those who are wishing BLL won't come back, but that all of the women of the cast will reunite for something new.
That may just be wishful thinking since back in April, Moriarty revealed that she had been approached about a season 2. She even thought it could work, as that the TV adaptation didn't give much insight into Bonnie's (Zoe Kravitz) backstory. I think we can all agree that we wouldn't be mad about seeing more Kravitz on television.
Not to mention, seeing more of Moriarty's books on the big and small screen. We'll definitely be getting our wish. Along with Lively's The Husband's Secret, Kidman and Witherspoon have optioned the 2016 novel Truly Madly Guilty. It's no lie that we can't wait for any of these to be released.
Advertisement