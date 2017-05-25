Rosario Dawson Talked About What She's Learned From Her Cousin's Recent Death

"I grew up in a family that participated in different ways, and I engaged in different ways... My great-grandmother worked at the Ladies' International Garment Workers' Union with my grandmother, which was super awesome," Dawson told AOL Build host Ricky Camilleri. "And then they had labor issues, and all types of things, so they used to walk in marches. And they used to bring my mom in tow, and my mom used to bring me in tow to all the different marches that she went to."