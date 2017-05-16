Rosario Dawson Finds 26-Year-Old Cousin Dead At L.A. Home

Rosario Dawson's younger cousin has died, as TMZ first reported and People now confirms. The actress found 26-year-old Vaneza Ines Vasquez dead in Dawson's Los Angeles home on Thursday May 11. According to law enforcement, Dawson, 38, immediately called paramedics after finding an unresponsive Vasquez on the first floor of her Venice Beach house. Vasquez, who had been working for Dawson before she died, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
TMZ reports that although the toxicology report is "still pending," a source said that Vasquez did not have a problem with alcohol or drug abuse. A preliminary autopsy reportedly says she probably died of natural causes. Vasquez, who previously worked as a receptionist at a dentist's office according to her Facebook profile, was apparently experiencing elevated blood pressure and migraine headaches recently.
It is not clear if Vasquez was living with her actress cousin at the time, though her Facebook indicates she moved to Venice in January 2015. TMZ contacted Dawson and Vasquez's family, but they did declined to release a statement. Refinery29 is reaching out to Dawson for comment.
