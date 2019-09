Rosario Dawson Finds 26-Year-Old Cousin Dead At L.A. Home

Rosario Dawson's younger cousin has died, as TMZ first reported and People now confirms . The actress found 26-year-old Vaneza Ines Vasquez dead in Dawson's Los Angeles home on Thursday May 11. According to law enforcement, Dawson, 38, immediately called paramedics after finding an unresponsive Vasquez on the first floor of her Venice Beach house. Vasquez, who had been working for Dawson before she died, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.