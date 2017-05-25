Elsa Hosk's Cannes Dress Is Straight Out Of A Disney Movie

Did anyone catch a glimpse of Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk after midnight? Why the interrogation? Rumor has it that her dress may have disappeared in a flash of pixie dust when the clock hit midnight, since it looked like she paid a visit to her fairy godmother to get it. Harper's Bazaar notes that Hosk appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown (fairy godmothers come in all shapes and sizes) that channeled Disney's take on Cinderella.
Hosk made an appearance at the premiere of The Beguiled, which stars Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst. And since those three women are fashion heavy-hitters, it looks like Hosk went straight-up princess to get the flashbulbs pointed her way.
The Ferretti dress was a spot-on Cinderella blue and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a full skirt with a high slit (a supermodel requisite). While the dress was 100% Disney, Hosk was more Old Hollywood with her hair and accessories. The Veronica Lake-inspired waves and dangling diamond chandeliers were the perfect things to offset the princess vibes of the dress.
Bazaar notes that the dress came with its own train handler (he may or may not have transformed into a mouse at the stroke of midnight) who kept the dreamy gown looking perfect as she walked down the carpet.
While she's no stranger to the runway (or the red carpet), the Ferretti creation is certainly a lot more to handle than her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wares. The exposed leg may have been a nod to her skin-baring lingerie looks or a way to tone down the wholesome princess vibes. Either way, it looks like Hosk's first Cannes red carpet was a dream come true.
