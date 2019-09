Elsa Hosk's Cannes Dress Is Straight Out Of A Disney Movie

Did anyone catch a glimpse of Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk after midnight? Why the interrogation? Rumor has it that her dress may have disappeared in a flash of pixie dust when the clock hit midnight, since it looked like she paid a visit to her fairy godmother to get it. Harper's Bazaar notes that Hosk appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown (fairy godmothers come in all shapes and sizes) that channeled Disney's take on Cinderella.