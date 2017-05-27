Seriously, What Are All These Women Complaining About?

See more about this Episode
If you're an outspoken feminist (and we hope that you are), you're probably pretty used to being told to stop "complaining" about the increasingly-appalling state of women's rights in this country.
Of course, it feels like there are still quite a few hurdles here: The American Health Care Act, with its devastating discrimination against people suffering from pre-existing conditions, the GOP's tireless ambition to defund Planned Parenthood, and the fact that the President of the United States is a self-avowed pussy-grabber all come to mind.
In the wake of the Women's March on Washington, we wanted to know how Americans would measure progress in this daunting fight for gender equality, even under the Trump administration's ambitiously punitive agenda. So we set out on streets of NYC to get to the root of why millions of us won't stop "complaining" any time soon—and where we're taking the fight for choice, autonomy, and equal pay next. Seriously, we can't believe we're still protesting this stuff.
