The One Thing Still Healing Our Divided America? Beer, Of Course

We just had the most divisive election since 1860.
Have we gotten to the point where America’s different ideological factions can’t even understand each other, let alone work together constructively for the common good? While it may be convenient to look at our opponents as evil or stupid, they aren’t. They believe in making a better world, just like we do. I gathered 12 people — both liberals and conservatives — in a bar. If they could agree with each other, I bought them a beer. Turns out, we agree on a lot. Liberal or conservative, we don't have to be enemies.
This inauguration weekend, buy someone you disagree with a beer, find common ground, and take action together.
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on January 20, 2017
