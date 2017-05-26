But when we headed to the Not The Correspondents' Dinner to see if red carpet celebs could distinguish between quotes from GOP leaders and ones pulled from Margaret Atwood's dystopia novel turned Hulu's smash-hit series, "The Handmaid's Tale," we weren't ready for things to get this murky. Watch the video above to test your knowledge of pop culture vs. presidential posturing in a political climate that's truly stranger-than-fiction. Get ready to grab 'em by the red cloak.