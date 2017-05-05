Story from Wellness

Women Are Protesting The AHCA With #IAmAPreExistingCondition

Suzannah Weiss
The new Republican health care bill could have devastating consequences for women around the country. The MacArthur-Meadows amendment to the American Health Care Act just passed in the House, and if it becomes law, people with certain "pre-existing conditions" could legally be denied or charged extra for health insurance. These conditions include sexual assault, domestic violence, postpartum depression, and other issues predominantly faced by women, Elite Daily reports. The Center for American Progress estimates that pregnancy premiums would increase by $17,320.
"Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender," the amendment reads. But women and gender-nonconforming people on Twitter are challenging this claim. On Thursday, HuffPost Women tweeted, "Women & femmes: do you have a "pre-existing" condition under the AHCA? Let us know how it would affect you with #IAmAPreexistingCondition."
Many responded by sharing the conditions that would make it harder for them to get health insurance under the Affordable Care Act replacement bill. As some pointed out, it's almost as if being a woman is a pre-existing condition.
Some men also shared the conditions that could make it harder for them to get affordable healthcare.
On top of this amendment, the new bill could also cost 24 million Americans their health insurance, The New York Times reports, and many who are insured could have to pay more out of pocket. Insurance companies could gain total freedom over what types of care they do and don't cover, which could mean a lack of coverage for maternity care. Only 12% of insurance companies covered maternity care before the Affordable Care Act, according to the National Women's Law Center.
To prevent this bill from becoming law, you can call, email, or tweet at a state senator and ask them to oppose it. You can also donate to an organization like NARAL or Planned Parenthood that's fighting against the bill.
