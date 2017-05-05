Women Are Protesting The AHCA With #IAmAPreExistingCondition

Women & femmes: do you have a "pre-existing" condition under the AHCA? Let us know how it would affect you with #IAmAPreexistingCondition— HuffPostWomen (@HuffPostWomen) May 4, 2017
I am a veteran with PTSD and broke her spine in active duty. #IAmAPreexistingCondition— Gina Austin (@Dobieblue) May 5, 2017
Diagnosed w/brittle bones at birth. Took first steps at 7yrs. Doc said I'd never lift a pencil, so I'm in college#iamapreexistingcondition— Sophia (@sophiavicencio) May 4, 2017
My medication for depression is what keeps me functioning. How dare you, Paul Ryan. #IAmAPreexistingCondition— Talia (@2020fight) May 5, 2017
✅ Woman— Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) May 5, 2017
✅ 20 yr Combat Veteran w/PTSD
✅ Chronic Eye symptoms
✅ Child w/medical issues
However, according to GOP..#IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/ekYrVVo5A0
Anxiety. Depression. Survivor of domestic abuse. I will be denied health care, but my attacker will keep his. #IAmAPreexistingCondition— madison speer (@madisonspeer1) May 4, 2017
I have Autism. I'd lose my health coverage under #AHCA, or go broke. #IAmAPreexistingCondition #ActuallyAutistic https://t.co/tFlQRDTKJb— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) May 4, 2017
.@GOP in lieu of flowers @ my funeral please donate to @LupusResearch w/$$ you'll save from my #Lupus meds/bills. #iamapreexistingcondition? pic.twitter.com/q48Eu79DTY— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 4, 2017
30 y/o,doesn't smoke,exercises 5-7 days a week,but was born with Crohns Disease.But I'm not living "the right way" #IAmAPreexistingCondition— Todd DeSando (@MrDeSando) May 4, 2017