The Hypocrisy Of The GOP's Health Care Bill Is Unavoidable

The same hypocrisy is evident in Republican politicians' proposals to cut funding for programs such as food stamps, public housing, and early childhood education, all of which disproportionately help low-income single mothers (as families led by single moms are more likely to live below the poverty line, and 60% of kids in single-mother homes are impoverished ). Studies show the majority of women who seek abortions are poor , and the GOP's policies consistently encourage them to carry their pregnancies to term, but don't offer help when a poverty-stricken woman actually has a baby. The party seemingly cares more about protecting unborn fetuses than babies born to low-income mothers.