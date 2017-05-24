Then, it got worse: In 2013, Texas went on to pass House Bill 2, or HB2, a sweeping anti-abortion law that levied onerous restrictions on abortion clinics. It required doctors who provide abortions to get admitting privileges at local hospitals (which the hospitals refused to provide) and required clinics to meet the same operating standards as surgical centers. It banned most abortions at 20 weeks post-fertilization or later (which Congressional Republicans are trying at a federal level, too), unless the woman’s life was in danger. And it required women who wanted medication abortion to take their pills supervised by a physician, which along with Texas’ already intense waiting period laws, meant women had to come into the clinic a total of four full times so a doctor could hand them a glass of water and watch them swallow a pill on two separate days in an operating room, says Amy Hagstrom Miller, owner of Whole Women’s Health, a chain of abortion clinics that challenged the law in the 2016 Supreme Court case.