This is not a drill.
Tom Cruise has just confirmed that a Top Gun sequel is "definitely happening."
While Down Under, the star of The Mummy — another remake — told Australian morning show Sunrise that he is "going to start filming [a sequel] probably in the next year."
Understandably, the hosts lost it.
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017
As Vulture points out, Val Kilmer has previously said he's down to star in a reboot, opening the possibility for an Iceman/Maverick showdown.
Cruise hasn't released any more details about the exciting revival, leaving us to assume that if he told us, he'd have to kill us. For now, we'll just hope there will be plenty of shirtless scenes, drunken debauchery, sing-a-longs, sexy volleyball playing, romance, and, of course, action scenes filmed sky-high.
The Top Gun announcement is just the latest in a series of previously confirmed reboots, including Tomb Raider, with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft; Tangled, with Mandy Moore as Rapunzel; and TWENTY other Disney classics.
It seems that as the world continues to change, one thing has remained the same: People love a familiar story.
