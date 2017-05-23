It's no secret that Marion Cotillard exemplifies #goals when it comes to all things fashion and style. The French actress is a staple on "Best Dressed" lists and she was the perfect choice to be the face of Lady Dior's Fall 2016 ad campaign. But as she proved at the Cannes Film Festival this week, Cotillard can rock an edgy look just as effortlessly as the classic, chic French style she's known for.
Cotillard's wardrobe choices at Cannes have been anything but traditional. She arrived at the photocall for her latest film, Ishmael’s Ghosts, wearing a sporty look designed by the Parisian brand Y-Project. When it was time for the Chopard Trophy event, Cotillard dressed in a custom Michael Halpern jumpsuit. Her latest Cannes look is the definite winner in our book — but proceed with caution, because it's bound to bring tears to your eyes.
For the photoshoot to mark Cannes’ 70th anniversary, Cotillard wore a nostalgic t-shirt designed by the Belgian label Filles à Papa. It was far more than a fashion statement — the shirt paid tribute to music icons of the '80s who have recently passed away, including David Bowie, Michael Jackson, George Michael, and Prince. The words "Never Forget" were written on the bottom of the tee.
To complete the look, Cotillard paired her tear-inducing tee with a lace skirt and glossy red Fendi thigh-high boots.
While the other Cannes attendees opted for more traditional, prim attire, Cotillard stood out in the best way possible. Her Cannes fashion choices were a bit of a risk, but we predict they'll land her on yet another Best Dressed list.
