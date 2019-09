It's no secret that Marion Cotillard exemplifies #goals when it comes to all things fashion and style. The French actress is a staple on "Best Dressed" lists and she was the perfect choice to be the face of Lady Dior's Fall 2016 ad campaign . But as she proved at the Cannes Film Festival this week, Cotillard can rock an edgy look just as effortlessly as the classic, chic French style she's known for.