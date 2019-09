Fans and followers of Ariana Grande are probably familiar with the tall, black latex bunny ears that have become part of the artist's look since the release of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. Now, in the wake of the explosion at Grande's concert in Manchester last night , some fans have started to change their social media profile pictures to an image of those ears fused with an awareness ribbon , similar the pink ones used to symbolize breast cancer awareness, or yellow for veterans.