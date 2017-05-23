Manchester my thoughts and prayers are with you ??#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/BtIUeipoci— M Λ N U Ξ L (@ManuelSings) May 23, 2017
Social media in action: Bunny ears are now all the rage. (My sincere condolences, Manchester ??)— SAFI (@SabineFischerDK) May 23, 2017
I stand with the people who appreciate the ears because it lets people know that the people killed were innocent @ArianaGrande fans pic.twitter.com/p2NeZS8R6O— Sarah Grace❤ (@sarahbearr16) May 23, 2017
Our bunny ears stand up for Manchester ???❤️ #ArianaGrande #PrayForMancester #PrayForArianators #ManchesterBombing #PrayingForManchester— maria (@carusoxoxo) May 23, 2017
Is the meme using #Ariana 's trademark bunny ears really the way to commemorate the many dead in #ManchesterBombing ? Seems star-centric.— Dr Todd Swift (@toddswift_dr) May 23, 2017
If it's a terrorist attack, I don't feel the black ribbon with bunny ears is appropriate. It turns the tragedy into promo for Ariana...— Brandon (@FrozenGhost) May 23, 2017
black ribbon w/bunny ears for Manchester is a NO. black ribbon yes, great, wonderful....the bunny ears NO. it makes it more about the artist— with luvey (@with_luvey) May 23, 2017
Astoundingly tacky that the #prayformanchester logo is @ArianaGrande bunny ears. Should the victims lives/deaths be defined by one concert?— Abra Belke (@abrabelke) May 23, 2017
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.