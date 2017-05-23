After the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at England's Manchester Arena left 22 dead and 59 injured, there's been an outpouring of support for families and friends of the victims. Unfortunately, it looks like there's also been fake news about the incident going around.
From the looks of Twitter, it appears someone shared a photo of Grande on the Scream Queens set in 2015. Grande's character was killed in the show's pilot, and her lifeless body was played up on the show in a scene of harmless, campy "gore." But now, it appears that somehow, people think the photo is from Grande's concert on Monday night. Mashable first reported the news about the tweets recirculating the photo.
"is this from today? oh my god," one Twitter user captioned the photo. Another person shared the photo with the hashtag #PrayForManchester.
#PrayForMancester— sofia (@RebelSugarcube) May 23, 2017
She may be an artist, but right now she is just another victim. Stay strong, Ariana pic.twitter.com/sebswUsWLe
Omfg Ariana has blood on her face :(( I hope she's okay & will recover from this. Sending prayers to everyone who lost their loved ones pic.twitter.com/dRDbNy6Zjv— . (@Xtina_Baby_Jane) May 23, 2017
And apparently, some people made up additional facts to go along with the photo.
Ariana Grande is safe because she was protected bythe fans and the personnel of the arena ??#PrayForArianaGrande #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Yhp9VaZb5v— John Hero Indiani (@HeroIndiani) May 23, 2017
It's not clear who was behind the photo's original posting, or why it's being labeled as connected to the attack. Unfortunately, it looks like plenty of people have fallen for the image, though. And in a time of tragedy, the last thing we need is fake news about the event.
If you see a photo like this one, try to verify its authenticity on a reliable news source before posting it yourself. And if you do want to show solidarity on social media, you can add a Manchester-themed frame to your Facebook profile photo.
And for the record, Grande is safe after the attack, but she has reportedly suspended the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour, according to CNN's sources. Grande, along with other celebrities and world leaders, have spoken out about the attacks and expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
