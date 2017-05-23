If there's one thing we know about Game Of Thrones, it's that nothing the creators do is by coincidence. Especially when it comes to previews for a new season. That's why your Spidey senses must be tingling after seeing the latest poster for GOT season 7, which puts the Night King front and center.
Already, we've seen a teaser trailer for GOT season 7 that had us looking into the frozen baddie's crystal blue eye. Some have even noticed that in that eye of his lies a clue to this season. Look close and some say you can see the wall coming down and if it does, we're definitely in store for an epic battle. Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman teased to Entertainment Weekly, that, “There are White Walkers and dragons and once they start to come together the story has to go where it goes.”
Advertisement
Whether that battle is coming this season or not, the choice to put the Night King on his own poster seems to confirm that he's going to be a major factor in season 7, which only has seven episodes to work with. And if you believe the cast, is going to feel like it flew by.
The fact that this poster forces you to confront the Night King head on, quite literally, should definitely make everyone nervous that that's exactly what Jon Snow and Daenerys are going to have to do. Will the Khaleesi's dragons really be able to stop the Night King and his dead army?As TVLine pointed out, we've already seen the Night King turn a baby into a white walker with just one finger. Maybe we're going to learn that ice is stronger than fire? Though, Snow does seem to understand the threat better than anyone since last season he made it clear, the biggest threat anyone is going to face is the Night King.
Since no one is going to clue us in to what exactly this new poster means, we're all going to be busy coming up with theories that could explain what the Night King is up to. Thanks to those new season 7 photos HBO released, we've certainly got our work cut out for us. Luckily, we have until the July 16 premiere to try and figure this all out.
Advertisement