The fact that this poster forces you to confront the Night King head on, quite literally, should definitely make everyone nervous that that's exactly what Jon Snow and Daenerys are going to have to do. Will the Khaleesi's dragons really be able to stop the Night King and his dead army?As TVLine pointed out, we've already seen the Night King turn a baby into a white walker with just one finger. Maybe we're going to learn that ice is stronger than fire? Though, Snow does seem to understand the threat better than anyone since last season he made it clear, the biggest threat anyone is going to face is the Night King.