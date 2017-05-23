Kim Kardashian Is Being Dragged For Posting This Photo About The Manchester Attack

After a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday night, 22 people were left dead, and 59 were wounded. Plenty of celebrities, including Grande, tweeted messages of support for the victims' friends and families who were affected by the tragedy.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kim Kardashian also tweeted a message about the attack. But her choice of photo has angered some Twitter users.
"Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you," Kardashian tweeted. The photo she chose to attach to the tweet was an image of herself dancing with Grande — and people aren't happy. (As of 1:45 p.m., the tweet is still live, but we've included a screenshot below in case Kardashian deletes it.)
"The need for you to post a pic of yourself...disgusting," one person responded to Kardashian's tweet. "True narcissism is when someone can flip a tragedy and make themselves the center of attention," another Twitter user wrote.
@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande The need for you to post a pic of yourself...disgusting— J E N N Y ?? (@jennyclairefox) May 23, 2017
@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande true narcissism is when someone can flip a tragedy and make themselves the center of attention.— moze (@omozay) May 23, 2017
@KimKardashian @MENnewsdesk @ArianaGrande And you needed this opportunity to post a picture of yourself???#leaveoff— neelam (@MissNHinaa) May 23, 2017
Kardashian hasn't deleted the tweet yet, though she did follow up with a second (image-free) message. "I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking," the reality star wrote. Before sharing the photo in question, Kardashian also tweeted a message of support for the parents of those who attended the concert.
I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017
I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids ?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017
If you want to show solidarity with the victims of the tragedy on your own social media feeds, there's a better way to do so. People have started adding a frame to their profile photos; you can add the Manchester frame on Facebook. It's a small gesture, but there's no harm in showing support for those affected by the attack.
Police have identified a British man as the bomber, and world leaders across the globe have addressed the tragedy. On Monday night, President Trump called those responsible for the attack "evil losers."
