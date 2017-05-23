Story from Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian Is Being Dragged For Posting This Photo About The Manchester Attack

Meghan De Maria
After a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday night, 22 people were left dead, and 59 were wounded. Plenty of celebrities, including Grande, tweeted messages of support for the victims' friends and families who were affected by the tragedy.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kim Kardashian also tweeted a message about the attack. But her choice of photo has angered some Twitter users.
"Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you," Kardashian tweeted. The photo she chose to attach to the tweet was an image of herself dancing with Grande — and people aren't happy. (As of 1:45 p.m., the tweet is still live, but we've included a screenshot below in case Kardashian deletes it.)
Advertisement
"The need for you to post a pic of yourself...disgusting," one person responded to Kardashian's tweet. "True narcissism is when someone can flip a tragedy and make themselves the center of attention," another Twitter user wrote.
Kardashian hasn't deleted the tweet yet, though she did follow up with a second (image-free) message. "I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking," the reality star wrote. Before sharing the photo in question, Kardashian also tweeted a message of support for the parents of those who attended the concert.
If you want to show solidarity with the victims of the tragedy on your own social media feeds, there's a better way to do so. People have started adding a frame to their profile photos; you can add the Manchester frame on Facebook. It's a small gesture, but there's no harm in showing support for those affected by the attack.
Police have identified a British man as the bomber, and world leaders across the globe have addressed the tragedy. On Monday night, President Trump called those responsible for the attack "evil losers."
Read These Stories Next:
Jonathan Cheban Is More Than A Longtime Kardashian BFF, Okay?
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series