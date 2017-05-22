Wait, Why Did Zayn Just Ditch The Billboard Music Awards?

Anyone with a flaky friend is familiar with the sense of disappointment rippling through America right now: Zayn has bailed on the Billboard Music Awards. Although the 24-year-old was originally confirmed to attend the event, he ended up sending the pop star equivalent of a "sorry, can't make it :(" text on Twitter early this evening. However, he promised his absence means good things are on their way.
"Can't make it to the
#BBMAs tonight and know I've been away for a bit," he wrote. "Finishing up these new songs for you. Be back soon."
Hmm, does the former One Direction band member's recent silence on social media have anything to do with the flurry currently surrounding one Harry Styles? The former bandmates have all (it appears, amicably) gone their separate ways, but it's hard to deny Styles has made the biggest splash when it comes to his solo career. Following the success of his debut album, Harry Styles, he just finished a week-long stint over on The Late Late Show With James Corden and is slated to appear in the upcoming movie, Dunkirk. While everyone still has a soft spot for Zayn, it's clear this is Harry's moment — could this be the real reason the "Pillowtalk" singer is laying low?
Or perhaps he's still recovering from that mysterious foot injury that temporarily put him in a wheelchair earlier this month.
Or, maybe he really is just hard at work on his next single — and that's a lot of pressure! It's going to take a lot to top his last album, and even more to get Styles' "Sign Of The Times" out of everyone's heads.
We're sad to not see Zayn's signature smoulder on tonight's Billboard Music Awards red carpet, but are glad to know there are good things ahead.
