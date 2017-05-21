Reese Witherspoon Dropped In On Her Old Dorm Room

Reese Witherspoon stopped by her alma mater, Stanford University, to give a special talk at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, but that wasn't the only thing she had on her agenda.
During her stop at the Palo Alto, CA, campus, she paid a visit to her old dorm room for a dash of nostalgia and to offer a little bit of a surprise the room's new resident.
People reports that Witherspoon's speaking engagement was on Friday afternoon, but the next day, the actor headed to her old dorm. While Witherspoon didn't finish her studies at the storied West Coast university — she dropped out to focus on acting and Hollywood — it seems like she has nothing but fond memories of her time there, adding #fearthetree and #stanford to her Instagram posts from the weekend.
"Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room…. and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!" Witherspoon captioned the photo. "She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!"
Seems like Caitlyn will certainly have a cool college story to tell her pals back at home. Plus, she's got the photo evidence to prove it — and the snapshot has already earned over 200,000 likes.
Anyone wondering why the business school invited Witherspoon to speak should note that in addition to acting, the 41-year-old star has a production company, Type A Films (which produced the HBO hit Big Little Lies), as well as a successful fashion and lifestyle endeavor, Draper James. The line of clothes and accessories just got picked up at select Nordstrom stores, so there's no doubt that Witherspoon had plenty of advice for all the young entrepreneurs in the audience.
"It was an honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds," Witherspoon wrote in another Instagram post. "Keep studying hard and dreaming big!"
