Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Does His Trump Impression So Well

Make no mistake; laughter is therapy. Years from now, when voter rights are firmly intact and when having ovaries isn’t deemed a pre-existing condition, we’ll look back on this era and remember the man who helped us laugh through it: Alec Baldwin.
Despite Donald Trump’s new status in the Oval Office (reminder that it hasn’t even been six months), it’s hard to believe that Baldwin rolled out his Trump schtick on Saturday Night Live last year. We can’t imagine anyone taking his place, which includes you, Jack Sparrow.
However, just when we thought Baldwin was the only man for the job, his daughter Carmen Gabriela proves otherwise. In an adorable video posted to Instagram by Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, both Alec and Carmen had a memorable father-daughter moment.
“Carmen, what day does daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria asked her daughter. “Sa-TOO-day,” the 3-year-old responded, in what sounded more like a genius portmanteaux for “Saturday” and “today.” Papa Alec sat next to her on the bed, with his hands raised, ready to do that signature Trump gesture he’s now known for. Carmen followed suit, wrinkling her nose like her dad, mimicking his every word.
“And we go like this with our hands and say Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. Okay, everybody, it’s Saturday,” he said. The little tot mouthed the words in possibly the cutest promotional video for a television show we’ve ever seen. Seriously, Saturday Night Live, if you just play this 20-second video ahead of any Baldwin appearance, we’ll never miss an episode. Promise.
In March, the 50-year-old actor told Extra’s Mario Lopez that soon his SNL character will have to come to an end. “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” Baldwin said. “Which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, by the way. The impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”
Comedy is a catharsis. We can take it, Alec.
