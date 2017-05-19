Imagine being a young actor and landing your very first movie role in one of Hollywood's biggest franchises. Now, imagine the role you scored is the younger version of an iconic character, played by one of the world's most famous actors. That improbable scenario is exactly the case for Anthony De La Torre, who snagged the role of a young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
The second generation Cuban-American from Bowling Green, Ohio (of Bowling Green Massacre fame) posted on Facebook to celebrate his breakout role. "The word is out... I am the young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales," De La Torre wrote. "Collaborating with Johnny Depp in creating this character was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life." Considering De La Torre is also the frontman of a rock band, we imagine he and Depp, the guitarist for the Hollywood Vampires, might've bonded over music while working together.
The actors posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of the Pirates sequel, out May 26, on Thursday. And while they night look quite like twinsies standing next to each other IRL — maybe more like brothers — you'll be impressed by how uncanny the resemblance is between De La Torre's young Jack Sparrow in the movie and the O.G. Jack Sparrow played by Depp. The makeup department did a bang-up job on this one.
Check out the video and clip below, and tell me he doesn't look like a digitally reverse-aged Depp.
