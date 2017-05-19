Would it even be a new season of American Horror Story if there weren't mysterious clues about the season before it aired? Creator Ryan Murphy loves to drop hints about his projects, and he's been leaving breadcrumbs about the newest AHS season on his newly created Instagram account.
So far, we know that the next installment of the anthology series will be about the 2016 presidential election. The season will start on election night, though it's not clear if Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will both be characters throughout the entire season. (Murphy has suggested that actors won't play the presidential contenders, but they will appear on TV within the show.) We also know that AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are confirmed to appear, though we don't know what their roles will be.
Advertisement
Some of Murphy's clues about the season, though, are more vague. On Thursday, Murphy shared an Instagram post of someone with blue hair, along with the caption, "AHS season 7: Red, white and blue clue." What could it mean?
Murphy also revealed on his Instagram account that What I Like About You star Leslie Grossman will star in the new AHS season. We don't know who she'll be playing, but it's not hard to imagine her as Ivanka Trump. Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner will also star in the upcoming season.
Murphy also shared a creepy drawing of a lipstick-wearing elephant. Again, we have no idea what this actually means.
"What I'm interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter of the new AHS season. "What needs to happen in our country now is for people to listen to each other — we may not always agree with each other, and we may be horrified by what the other side is doing, but we have to move toward understanding."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement