Serena Williams Is #1 In The World At Vacation Photos, Too

Serena Williams has a killer tennis serve — really, that goes without saying. In total, she's been number one in the world for female singles tennis for 319 weeks. That's bonkers.
But we're not here to discuss Williams' tennis merits — we're talking vacation style. The tennis star is currently on vacation in Marina Bay with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, and she's doing it quite well. She's Serena Williams, number one when it comes to tennis and vacation photos.
In a series of photos posted to Instagram Friday, Williams mooned about on the prow of a yacht. She's wearing a black bathing suit with ruffles, proving that maternity style isn't just pillow dresses and stretchy pants.
Since announcing her pregnancy by accident in mid-April, Williams has been busy conquering the pregnancy game. She and Ohanian made their post-pregnancy debut at the Met Ball in May. Unsurprisingly, she killed at that, too.
“She has the biggest heart," Ohanian said of his fiancée in a Humans Of New York post. "Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”
Already, Williams is giving 100% to her role as a mother, at least per Instagram evidence. Shortly after her Snapchat announcement, Williams penned a letter to her child on Instagram.
"My Dearest Baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had," she wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. Your Mommy."
Vacation photos. Maternity style. Hurling tennis balls with the help of a racquet — there's nothing Serena Williams can't do.
