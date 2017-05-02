Serena Williams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance, After THAT Snapchat Leak

It hasn't even been a week since Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy via Snapchat. But now that the cat's out of the bag (and we know that the tennis star is over five months along), Williams wasted no time in hitting a red carpet, showcasing her baby bump in all of its glory. And she didn't pick just any old step-and-repeat for her future child's public debut (IRL, that is, since the social media unveiling was already made inadvertently).
The athlete stepped out to honor Rei Kawakubo and make her first big red-carpet appearance since THAT Snap wearing an emerald green Versace gown complete with asymmetrical monochromatic beading and a deep halter neckline, styled by Kesha McLeod. Williams walked the carpet holding her fiancé Alexis Ohanian's hand and beaming with that whole pregnancy glow situation in full force. To be totally honest, we can't really see the Rei Kawakubo connection with this number, but, hey, plenty of folks eschew the annual gala's theme each year (you'll find still-very-stylish evidence of that, here).
Williams may have decided to forgo Comme des Garçons tonight, this look quickly climbed to the very top of our favorite Met Gala 2017 moments. Hey, if you're going to bask in your proudly, now-publicly pregant glory, what better place than an Anna Wintour-vetted, white tie event? Yeah, we can't really think of a chicer first outing for your future offspring when you're only halfway through the second trimester than the (white and blue, not red-carpeted) steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May.
Now, we can't wait for the next few months worth of Williams' red carpet maternity style selections. If this Met Gala look is any indication, we'll have some (and straight-up luminous) step-and-repeat appearances by the tennis superstar to look forward to, right?
