Even though Mama Pope’s analysis can be applied broadly, I loved that it was primarily a critique of Black men’s treatment of Black women. She said to Eli directly, “God forbid you let a sista like me help you out. No, you don’t want that. Don’t let me put you on my back when you fall, wipe the crust out of your eye, put a pep back in your step.” And for what it’s worth, at every stage of Black liberation there have been Black women leading and supporting Black men. Maya goes on, “Because when we do, you resent us for making you better, smarter, stronger; then drop us so you can be with someone basic. Someone without all that baggage you left us with. But we still try.”