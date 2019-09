It took Maya Pope, not Olivia, to drop the science for us. Being held captive by Rowan — a theme in their relationship — she gets frustrated when he doesn’t believe that she is trying to protect Olivia. “I tell you… Being a Black woman,” she starts. “‘Be strong,’ they say. Support your men. Raise a man. Think like a man. Well, damn. I gotta do all that?” she asks rhetorically. The answer that Black women have overwhelmingly received from our culture is yes. She continues to wonder aloud, “Who’s out here working for me? Carrying my burden? Building me up when I get down? Nobody.” Certainly not the feminists who want us all to lean in and come together. “ Black women out here trying to save everybody ,” she says in disgust. “We still try. Try to help all y'all, even when we get nothing.” If you doubt the validity of this statement, I employ you to check the receipts from the 2016 election.