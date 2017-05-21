This Red Carpet Was All About The VPL

No industry turns out major, conversation-starting awards show red carpets quite like the music business. Who will crop up for the step-and-repeat, and who will be a no-show? (We're looking at you, Taylor Swift...) Will Selena show up hand-in-hand with The Weeknd again? Are the Dixie Chicks making a comeback? (Please say yes.) But, most importantly, we're always eager to see the looks that light Twitter on fire — Rihanna-at-the-Met-Gala-style.
Now obviously, it feels like nothing will ever top RiRi slaying everyone in Comme des Garçons just a few weeks ago, but dare we say Adele, Sia, or, you know, pregnant Beyonce, might just be able to give her a run for her money? So tonight, we're keeping tabs on the best pink-carpet looks from the Billboard Music Awards that have us all tweeting "YASSSS." Sure, May's Met Gala might be one of the biggest nights in fashion. But the Billboard Awards didn't disappoint when it came to buzzworthy style moments.
To prove it, click on to see our the most noteworthy ensembles on your favorite stars, and let us know in the comments who's getting all of your rasied-hands emojis tonight.