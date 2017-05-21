This Red Carpet Was All About The VPL

Now obviously, it feels like nothing will ever top RiRi slaying everyone in Comme des Garçons just a few weeks ago, but dare we say Adele, Sia, or, you know, pregnant Beyonce, might just be able to give her a run for her money? So tonight, we're keeping tabs on the best pink-carpet looks from the Billboard Music Awards that have us all tweeting "YASSSS." Sure, May's Met Gala might be one of the biggest nights in fashion. But the Billboard Awards didn't disappoint when it came to buzzworthy style moments.