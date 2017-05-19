Life in Los Angeles can feel like being in a tourist bubble at times. Sure, you are spoiled with world-class eateries, impressive shopping, and easy access to the beach — but the thing is, the rest of the world knows it, too. A long weekend feels like the perfect opportunity to peace out and let the out-of-towners have at it.
Popular SoCal destinations, like Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, are great for a short weekend trip, but everyone else is probably having the same idea. With Memorial Day weekend looming, we've highlighted five underrated towns and the postcard-perfect inns and hotels to stay at while you're there. All within the state of California, these spots can be easily reached by train or car from L.A. Thank us later for a tranquilizing start to the summer.