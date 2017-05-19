Robin Wright Defended Fashion Talk On The Red Carpet

Robin Wright has long been an advocate for women, from fighting against the use of conflict minerals in modern technology to donating the profits of her sleepwear line to women in the Congo.
Recently, the actress has joined the discussion about Hollywood's pay disparity, noting that she makes less money than her House of Cards co-star, Kevin Spacey.
'Feminism means equality, period. Equal work equal pay' @RealRobinWright #WomenInMotion #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/U0capblaj5— Kering (@KeringGroup) May 18, 2017
Perhaps that's why some people have been a bit confused by her comments on red carpet fashion at a talk for Women in Motion in Cannes.
"You're a woman, you wear a dress, and people say, 'Why won't they ask about the men and their tuxedoes and suits,'" she said, according to Yahoo, later adding: "Because they're all wearing the same thing."
Advertisement
Wright, who wore a sleek black suit to the event, then explained that in her eyes, fashion talk is just part of any red carpet event.
"That red carpet, it's always going to be about fashion," The Dark of Night actress said. "That's why it's there, that's why people are stopped on that red carpet — because they're wearing a designer's piece. And, you're there to sell; you're doing them a favor. And, they are doing you a favor by giving you publicity. It's a give-and-take."
Though there's hasn't been much backlash about her comment online, the opening sentence of the Yahoo article — which reads, "Robin Wright may be advocating for equality in the film business, but she has no problem discussing red carpet fashion" — seems to imply that some people might assume that talking about fashion is inherently anti-feminist.
While Wright may have been amiss to say, "You're a woman, you wear a dress," — certainly, wearing a dress is not required of any woman, and cis women aren't the only ones who can don a gown — her overall message seems to be on-point. After all, we'll be the first to admit we love a good red carpet gallery.
Fashion, though sometimes flawed through its gender-prescriptive labeling, can be a fun way for people to express themselves and though it may not be fair that men aren't questioned as often for their ensembles, that doesn't mean that women also can't have fun discussing the looks they spent hours working to complete.
At the end of the day, women should celebrate the things that make them happy, whatever they may be.
Advertisement