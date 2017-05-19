Twin Peaks Is Back! Here's How To Stream The First Episode

Twin Peaks, the avant garde, murder mystery turned cult classic is finally returning to screens. This Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m., the reboot of the visionary show is premiering on Showtime. Helmed once again by its creator, David Lynch, who bowed out during the second season of the show's original 1990s ABC run, Twin Peaks is back for eighteen episodes.
The iconic show started out attempting to solve the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. In doing so, it laid the groundwork other “Dead Girl Shows” such as Pretty Little Liars and 13 Reasons Why. So, if you aren’t already a Twin Peaks fan but like those shows, there’s a good chance you’ll want to tune in this Sunday.
Luckily, there are plenty of free options for watching, even if you don’t already get Showtime — and the channel makes it ridiculously easy. When you go to the Showtime site online, you’ll see a red box on the left-hand side of the screen that asks “how do you want to get Showtime?” Click any of the options listed — YouTube TV, Hulu, Roku, PlayStation Vue, and are among the options — and Showtime tells you how to view it there and get in on the free trial. Just choose one that you haven’t subscribed to previously to take advantage of the offer.
If you do get hooked, you’ll want to subscribe to see all 18 episodes. In that case, Sling TV offers the most affordable option for watching live, unless you already own a Roku player. Subscribe to Sling TV as a Sling Orange member for $20 per month, and add-on Showtime for an additional $10.
Just don’t blame us if this takes you further down the binge viewing rabbit hole. If you could use a refresher on what happened in the original first two seasons, or watch them for the first time, you can also do so via Showtime.
