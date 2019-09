Prom has season has become its very own awards season in the social media world. The Shade Room , a thriving Instagram account that documents all aspects of our digitally obsessed culture, has caught on to this wave in the most useful way. Their TSR Prom Queenz label has inadvertently become the one-stop-shop for catching all of the bold looks from prom season. After the hashtag took on a life of its own, what started off as a roundup of some of The Shade Room’s favorite prom looks is now the place for attendees to put themselves out there for the world to see. It’s also pretty cool that TSR primarily serves communities of color and as a result, most of these amazing prom moments feature kids of color.