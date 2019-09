Jennifer Lopez has had quite the beauty evolution . But even if we've seen her hair and makeup change more times than the wardrobe at one of her concerts, she always keeps it glam. The woman knows how to rock a slick pony, go above and beyond on her smoky eye , and — as we recently learned — churn out a killer manicure. Yep, everything about J.Lo screams diva with a capital "D" in the best way possible, and her latest nail look is proof. Even better, her mani is hiding something even more impressive than the three diamond-encrusted ring on her finger.