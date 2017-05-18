Jennifer Lopez has had quite the beauty evolution. But even if we've seen her hair and makeup change more times than the wardrobe at one of her concerts, she always keeps it glam. The woman knows how to rock a slick pony, go above and beyond on her smoky eye, and — as we recently learned — churn out a killer manicure. Yep, everything about J.Lo screams diva with a capital "D" in the best way possible, and her latest nail look is proof. Even better, her mani is hiding something even more impressive than the three diamond-encrusted ring on her finger.
We know, we know: That ring is sick. But don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got. The true magic is actually happening underneath the mauve polish. As you can see on her right hand that's flipped around, the underside of each nail features two sparkly diamonds, because this is J.Lo we're talking about.
Even better, you too can score this fancy look at home. In an interview with InStyle magazine, manicurist Tom Bachik said this one is courtesy of press-on nails — how very 90s — and that the star actually wears 'em frequently. Plus, similar designs from nail brand KISS won't set you back more than $8, so why not channel your inner Jenny from the block?
