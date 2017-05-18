Good brow days are quickly becoming the new good hair days. No other feature, when styled or groomed just the way you like it, has the same unwavering ability to transform your mood in an instant. But what if you could pay that confident, self-assured feeling forward to a group of women who need it most... simply by booking an eyebrow appointment? Yeah, we thought it sounded too good to be true, too.
But it's not. Benefit Cosmetics — the industry go-to for all things brows — is launching a brand new initiative called the Bold Is Beautiful Project. Here's how it works: For the entire month of May, every single penny from your waxing service at any of the brand's 1,500 BrowBars across the country will go toward six different charities supporting women's causes. (To find a location near you, just click here.) That's $21-worth of good karma right there.
In case you need yet another reason to put down the hair trimmer, think of the rad organizations at hand. One wax helps Girls Inc. — yep, the cause Hillary Clinton supports — give one week of programming to a lucky young lady. Another service benefits Princess Project, which works to send a teen to prom. Other partners include Look Good Feel Better, Step Up, Girl Develop It, and Dress For Success — all worthy reasons to get your groom on.
Think of it as a new way to foster the next generation of brow-obsessed women. We wouldn't want the whole over-tweezing thing to happen again, now would we?
