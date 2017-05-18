This Trader Joe's Beauty Product Is About To Sell Out

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Consumer Reports results each year? No matter what the label says, not all sunscreens are created equal. Out of the whopping 58 formulas tested by the lab, at least 20 products on the market this year did not deliver on their labeled SPF number — a big bummer you don't want to find out after you're a mile down the beach. A good rule to abide by: "Always choose a sunscreen with broad spectrum protection of at least SPF 30," Zeichner says. "I regularly recommend sunscreens labeled with SPF 50 or even higher, just as a safety net to ensure the highest quality of protection for the longest period of time. Apply thoroughly and don't forget to reapply. If you aren't using it at all, then it obviously won't work."