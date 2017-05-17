How This Accessories Brand Helped A Woman Start Her Own Factory Across The World

As Poolside Bags came to fruition, the pair ended up changing course production-wise, and, in the process, helping another woman thousands of miles away launch a business of her own. How, exactly? The first facility Hults and Murphy worked with was a male-run factory in Morocco: "We quickly realized that he was difficult to work with; he wouldn't put our label inside the bags and he was trying to steal our relationships; it was also very hard to manage quality control," Hults said. "One of the women who worked for him reached out to us and told us that she admired our brand and recognized our momentum; she wanted to start her own business, and wondered if we would be her first customer, so we gave it a chance and, after seeing some sample bags from her, we completely moved our production."