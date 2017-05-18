Did You Notice This In The Bachelorette Contestant Bios?

In what Chris Harrison will surely dub The Biggest Reveal In Bachelorette History, ABC officially released the list of 31 men who will duke it out for Rachel Lindsay's affection this season. As you can probably imagine, members of Bachelor Nation wasted no time whipping out their collective magnifying glasses to dissect every last detail about the potential suitors. The diversity! The muscles! The relatively low number of Macklemore haircuts!
But let's be real for a second. What we all really want to know is the contestants' back stories. Is there anyone with hot head tendencies, like the notorious Chad Johnson? A sensitive side, a la Wells Adams? A history that will tug at our heartstrings, like Luke Pell?
While no one — save for Reality Steve — knows for sure, there is one small way to make an estimated guess: Look at their tattoos. After all, every piece of ink has a story. And — to borrow another Harrison hyperbole — this might be most tatted-up group in Bachelor history, based solely on what we can see peeking out of their very bad, perfectly fitted shirts and the confessions in their bios.
Click ahead to see all the body art you can expect to see in the hot tub this season. Who knows, it might just hint at something to come...