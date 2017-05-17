When you're feeling the heat on social media, sometimes there's only one thing to do: peace out. That's what Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend Tess Ward is doing following a nasty barrage of cyberbullying from Styles' fans.
"Snapchat I’ve deleted, Twitter — don’t really do it," Ward told The Times in a new interview. “I’m even a little bit out of love with Instagram. At the moment I’m getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them, because they’re all, like, er... interesting. I want a break."
The chef and food blogger continued, "It's been so weird, the hate messages…very bizarre. I'm not the kind of person who's interested in fame, and if you're put in an environment which you don't understand and you can't control and you don't want, it's horrible." She added, "I just want to do what I love and that's cook, it really is."
Ward, 27, said as much in an Instagram post earlier this week. She disabled her messages on the platform and addressed her trolls in a caption on a photo of avocado toast: "Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend! Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all."
When she says that's all she wants, she means it. When asked about her alleged relationship with Styles, Ward said, "I literally don't have anything to say about that." Her publicist jumped in to defend her, telling the paper, "My clients don't talk about their personal lives."
Message received. Got that, trolls?
