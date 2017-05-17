And here is Sara's after! She said, ' nobody bullies my little sister. And I don't get why girls with short hair are made fun of' ?This girl is fierce and totally rocking her short hair! Two weeks ago, it was to the small of her back. Her younger sister was being bullied for her short hair, so Sara cut hers to show her love and support! She's so rad! Photo taken by @amyloowho #stopbullies #WeAreTheCanvas #matrixbrandambassador #iamme #StrongerTogether #MatrixOK #BiolageRAW #bondyourblonde #StyleLink #scissorovercomb #texture #babybangs #fringe #hattorihanzonation #girlpower @matrixusa

