A Wonder Woman-themed product should abide by one simple guideline: Wearing it should make us feel as bold and badass as we would in thigh-high boots holding the Lasso of Truth. Jean Paul Gaultier's limited-edition Classique Wonder Woman fragrance, for instance, does just that. But you won't want to keep this elixir in pristine condition on a shelf with all your other collectables. Because this perfume packs a punch.