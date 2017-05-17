Batman. Spiderman. Ironman. For comic book enthusiasts, the novelty items out there can start to feel a bit...monotonous, no? But with the new Wonder Woman film hitting the big screen in June, we knew we could probably anticipate a beauty launch that pays homage to the female heroine — and now it's finally here.
A Wonder Woman-themed product should abide by one simple guideline: Wearing it should make us feel as bold and badass as we would in thigh-high boots holding the Lasso of Truth. Jean Paul Gaultier's limited-edition Classique Wonder Woman fragrance, for instance, does just that. But you won't want to keep this elixir in pristine condition on a shelf with all your other collectables. Because this perfume packs a punch.
Housed in the brand's trademark bustier bottle is a juice that has all the right juxtapositions: The initial burst of lemon and orange blends perfectly with vanilla and musks to keep it light, but sexy; the jasmine helps rounds out the bite you get from ginger. The only thing missing from the spray's silhouette — which features a ready-for-action Diana Prince — is the movie's live action actress, Gal Gadot.
The fragrance serves as a nice reminder that you can save the world and be strong, powerful, sweet, sexy, feminine, assertive, or whatever the hell else you feel like being while doing so. Because as they say, not all superheroes wear capes.
